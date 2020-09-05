Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.41. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

