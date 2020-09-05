Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Hawaiian stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 118.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

