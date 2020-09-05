Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $31,719,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

