Zacks Investment Research Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Sell

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

I-Mab stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

