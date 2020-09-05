Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMMU. Bank of America lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.58. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

