Zacks Investment Research Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Hold

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 71.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

