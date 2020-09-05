Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.84.

ISRG stock opened at $735.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

