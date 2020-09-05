JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.13 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.40.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 209,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 146,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

