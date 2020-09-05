J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $142.24 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.