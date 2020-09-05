J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $142.24 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About J & J Snack Foods
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
