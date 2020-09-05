Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $188.71 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,049 shares of company stock worth $1,956,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after buying an additional 848,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

