Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -300.68 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.