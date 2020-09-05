Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $470.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 39.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 193,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

