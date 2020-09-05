Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

LLNW stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,812. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

