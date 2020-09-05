LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

