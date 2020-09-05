Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report