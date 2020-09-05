Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

