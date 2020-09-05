NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,226.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after buying an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

