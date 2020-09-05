Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NIU opened at $19.31 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

