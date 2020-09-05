Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

