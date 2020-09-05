Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

