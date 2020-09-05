BidaskClub Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOMO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $17,858,000. Kylin Management LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 2,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

