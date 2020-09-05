MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Northern Oil & Gas Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
Industrial Tech Acquisitions Announces September 9th IPO
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
eXp World Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Fifth Third Bancorp Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
Five9 Cut to Hold at BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report