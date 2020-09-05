MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.