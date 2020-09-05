Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.46.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after buying an additional 446,269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 391,117 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

