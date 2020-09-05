Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.66 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,256. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

