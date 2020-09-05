$323.08 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce $323.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.70 million. MarineMax posted sales of $308.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $310,382.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,126.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $7,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in MarineMax by 24.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarineMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HZO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

