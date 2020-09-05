International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $817.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.71 million and the highest is $860.50 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 568,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 139.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,221,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

