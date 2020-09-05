$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BEST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 58.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BEST by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BEST by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 135,647 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.13 on Friday. BEST has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

