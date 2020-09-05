BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,403,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,636,754. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.41.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

