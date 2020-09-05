$477.06 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $477.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the lowest is $474.40 million. Harsco posted sales of $423.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 162,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

