$926.77 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report $926.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 426,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

