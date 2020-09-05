Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Robin Rowland Purchases 3,551 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Robin Rowland bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.60 ($25,984.06).

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1-year low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). As a group, research analysts predict that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.9997308 earnings per share for the current year.

FSTA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

