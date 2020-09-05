Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) Insider Bob Holt Purchases 44,422 Shares

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) insider Bob Holt purchased 44,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £22,655.22 ($29,603.06).

Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.20. Sureserve Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

