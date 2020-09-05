Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 7,987 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,874.63 ($36,423.14).
Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.55) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The firm has a market cap of $893.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5686.9996179 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Recommended Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.