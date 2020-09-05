Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £82,800 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Trond Williksen acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,192.87).
Shares of Benchmark stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.44 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.01.
