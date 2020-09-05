Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £82,800 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) insider Trond Williksen acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,192.87).

Shares of Benchmark stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.44 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.01.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

