Taglich Brothers Comments on C-Bond Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of C-Bond Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for C-Bond Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.01 on Friday. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Taglich Brothers Comments on C-Bond Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Taglich Brothers Comments on C-Bond Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Sutro Biopharma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Sutro Biopharma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report