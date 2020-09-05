Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of PEB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.