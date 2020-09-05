BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Research analysts expect that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

