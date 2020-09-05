Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $404.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,376,673. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

