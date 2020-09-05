OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

