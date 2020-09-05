PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PREMIER FOODS P/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $5.10 on Friday. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.46.

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.