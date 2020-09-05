ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $4.60 on Friday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

