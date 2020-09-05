Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

