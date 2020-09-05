Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 363.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.