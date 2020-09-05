Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.50. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

