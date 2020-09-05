Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
HCFT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
