Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

HCFT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

