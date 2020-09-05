Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.
LL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.