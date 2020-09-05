Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

LL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

