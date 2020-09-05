Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

LYV stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

