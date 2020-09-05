Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

