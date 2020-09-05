U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB opened at $38.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,201.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

