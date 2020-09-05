Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

AERI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $516.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

