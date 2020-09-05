American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

